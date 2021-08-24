LaVerne (Vern) Stoddard Battin, 95 years young, went to be with His Lord on Sunday, August 15th at 12:36 a.m. He passed peacefully at his daughter-in-law’s home in Temecula, Calif.
Vern is survived by his son Lawrence Eugene (Larry) Battin; his wife Charleen; and Vern’s grandchildren Emily and Curtis Battin, who is engaged to Carly Robles; his daughter-in-law Linda Battin Barnes; her husband Mike Barnes; Vern’s grandson Jeremy Battin, his wife Nicole; Vern’s great-grandhildren Zach, Madison, Wyatt and Emma Battin; and step-granddaughter Heather Stack, husband Ryan and step-great-grandchildren Lydia, Madelyn and Caleb Stack.
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Anne Battin and oldest son Michael Dean Battin; both his parents and numerous relatives.
Vern served his country in WWII in the Navy in the Pacific as a Water Tender Third Class on the ship Ak Megrez126.
He loved his Lord and Saviour Jesus because as he always said, Jesus first loved us! Jesus requests that we love our neighbors as we love ourselves. This was the guiding principal of Vern’s life.
Vern was born in Elgin, Illinois to LaVerne Wilson and Bessie E. Battin on May 20th, 1926, and his mother Bessie sadly passed away the afternoon of his birth. Vern spent his youth in Elgin and then when his dad remarried and settled in La Crescenta, Calif., he joined them after the war, where he went on to meet and marry Barbara Anne Waite. They had two sons Michael & Larry, then 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. They had a very happy marriage of 62 years. Vern spent his career as a Pressman Printer and then retired to Strawberry, Ariz. where he spent 30 wonderful years in a hand hewn log cabin they had built. His final 8 months of life were spent in Temecula, Calif., where he was still able to travel and return to Elgin and revisit his beloved Strawberry town. Vern loved fishing, camping, singing, reading and numerous hobbies but his favorite was sharing stories with everyone. He loved his family, his church, his neighbors and his beloved Senior Center.
He was a joy to all and we know God called him home saying, Well done my good and faithful servant. Services will be held on Aug 29th at 11:30 a.m. at Strawberry Chapel in the Pines, 8579 Fossil Creek Road, Pine, AZ 85544 with Pastor Carl Weide officiating.
