LaVon Milano

LaVon Milano died peacefully on September 8, 2022. LaVon (Walters) was born on January 3, 1931, in Pontiac, MI. She attended Ferris Institute where she met the love of her life, James Milano. They married on July 2, 1951, and were together until he died in 2010. As a child, LaVon lived in several towns in Michigan and Ohio, as her father found work during the Depression. When she was young, she enjoyed living near her grandparents and her Aunt LaVon Titus, for whom she was named.

LaVon and Jim moved to Beaufort, SC, when he joined the Navy. After Jim’s honorable discharge from the Navy in 1956, they lived in Libertyville, IL, until they moved to Scottsdale, AZ in early 1972. LaVon and Jim owned a cabin in Thompson Draw #2 for many years, which prompted their move to Payson in 1985. Wherever they lived, they made lifelong friends.

