LaVon Milano died peacefully on September 8, 2022. LaVon (Walters) was born on January 3, 1931, in Pontiac, MI. She attended Ferris Institute where she met the love of her life, James Milano. They married on July 2, 1951, and were together until he died in 2010. As a child, LaVon lived in several towns in Michigan and Ohio, as her father found work during the Depression. When she was young, she enjoyed living near her grandparents and her Aunt LaVon Titus, for whom she was named.
LaVon and Jim moved to Beaufort, SC, when he joined the Navy. After Jim’s honorable discharge from the Navy in 1956, they lived in Libertyville, IL, until they moved to Scottsdale, AZ in early 1972. LaVon and Jim owned a cabin in Thompson Draw #2 for many years, which prompted their move to Payson in 1985. Wherever they lived, they made lifelong friends.
While raising their three children, LaVon worked in their Illinois drugstore until their move out west, and then she worked in market research in the Phoenix area. Jim started flying Cessnas after moving to Arizona, and LaVon loved being in the air. After suffering a heart attack in March 2022, she told people it was a great day, because she got to ride in the helicopter from Payson to Mesa. LaVon was an avid hiker, completing hikes of the Grand Canyon and Havasupai Canyon numerous times. She was a member of the Payson Packers. LaVon and Jim also loved camping in their various campers/RVs. Twice they made the trip to Alaska and back and camped their way to the east coast. They were members of Wheels Away and Tonto Travelers and regularly made trips to Rocky Point, Mexico with them. LaVon was a longtime member of Eastern Star. She was an excellent decorative painter and a member of the Cactus Wrens decorative painting group in the Valley. She loved doing her artwork until the very end.
LaVon was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, Deacon, and on the worship committee. She was a great friend to many fellow church members and to her neighbors around her. She had a hard time saying “no”, and helped out a great deal. She loved music, and was always at the door of Friends of Jazz concerts, which took place at CPC. She attended after-parties and was even invited to hear some of the practices.
LaVon is survived by her brother, David Walters of Southgate, MI; children, John (Karen) Milano of Washington, IL, Nancy (Ken) Volz of Payson, Lisa (Art) Brothman of Cottonwood Heights, UT; grandchildren Ashby (Joe) Patterson of Peoria, IL; Jessica (Dawson) Foster of Columbia, MO; James Milano of Washington, IL; great-grandchildren Emma, Riley, and Andrew Patterson, and Levy Foster.
The family would like to extend special thanks to extraordinary friends and neighbors Jim and Sue Bernhardt.
Lavon’s Celebration of Life will be held at CPC Oct. 11, 2022 at 11a.m.
