Lawrence (Larry) A. Nemeth, a beloved father and brother, passed away on February 22, 2020, after years of suffering with Parkinson’s disease.
Larry was born on November 6, 1944 in Springfield, Illinois to Mary and Steve Nemeth. As a boy, Larry grew up attending St. Aloysius Elementary School and graduated from Cathedral Boys’ High School.
Larry was the youngest of five children: Dorothy, Leonard, Virginia, and Donald. Surviving family members are Donald and Leonard.
In November 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving two years in Vietnam and two years aboard the U.S.S. Wasp patrolling the Atlantic.
As a young man, Larry exhibited exceptional interest and talent in creative art. His easy manner and patience were exceptional in his art work. Most, if not all, his art he gave away to friends. He rarely sold his art, although he was encouraged by many to do so.
Larry married shortly after his discharge from the U. S. Navy in Urbana Illinois, where he was working at the University of Illinois. Larry and his wife Joy had three children: Laura, Amanda, and Justen.
Larry came to Payson to work and eventually worked at the Tonto Bridge in maintenance. Larry liked it very much, for now he was really “out west”!
Utilizing his experience, he was hired by the Payson School District, eventually working at the Payson College. Larry furthered his interest in art by enrolling in as many classes as he could. His interest in archaeology grew, and he became a member of the Rim Country Archaeological Society. At this time, the society was setting up their museum, where Larry spent numerous hours setting up their new site for their museum, designing art work and displays.
Every year he looked forward to singing in the annual Christmas Production until it was curtailed by his Parkinson’s. He was an inspiration on how he handled Parkinson’s. No one ever heard him complain, but how proud he was when he was able to increase his physical ability when at therapy.
Larry had a deep love of God, striving to participate in organized church activities until it was not physically possible.
Interment will occur at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Monday, March 9th at 12:30 pm. A memorial service will take place on the following Monday, March 16th at 10:00 am at Messinger Payson Funeral Home.
