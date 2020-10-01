Leonard Curtis, born January 2, 1943 in San Carlos, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his home September 26, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie Curtis; his daughters Lucinda Flores, Rebecca Curtis and Maria Moreno; his grandchildren Colten Curtis, Jennifer Flores and Meghan LaBadie; along with 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Alvin Curtis and his daughter Christina LaBadie.
Graveside Services for Leonard will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Tonto Apache Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Tonto Apache Gym from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
