Kent was born April 2, 1925 in Pocatello, Idaho to Mary and Harry Evans. He died, peacefully in his sleep, on December 17, 2019 in Payson, Arizona.
He grew up in Robin, Idaho until the age of 13, when he and his family moved to Pocatello.
In 1942 he moved to Seattle, Washington, where he worked in the ship yards.
He joined the US Army in 1943 where he served as a medic until 1946.
He married in 1944 and had two sons, Kip and Jim, who both preceded him in death.
He attended Idaho State University on the GI Bill and graduated in 1950 with a pharmacy degree. His first job was in Olympia, Washington. He moved to Alaska in 1955 and worked as a pharmacist in several locations, loving every minute of his life there, fishing and exploring as often as he could.
In 1961 he moved to Tempe where he worked for Ryan Evans Drug.
In 1969 he married the love of his life, Lu. They moved to Payson in 1976 where he opened the new Revco Drug store and where he worked until retirement in 1987.
He loved Payson and the surrounding area. He loved to camp, hike, fish and hunt.
He traveled to most of the United States, including Hawaii, to many European countries, Mexico and the Caribbean.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Kenkel and her husband, Kevin of Colorado Springs, CO; grandson Noah Butler, his wife Colleen O’Brien and great-granddaughter, Roz O’Brien; granddaughter, Dr. Carly Kenkel, her husband David Stump and great-granddaughter Phoebe Anne Stump, all of Los Angeles, CA; grandson, Sam Kenkel, his wife Kara and great-grandson, Soren James of Tucson.
As per his request, there will be no services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!