Longtime Payson resident has gone to his final reward, May 20, 2021 at the ripe old age of 91. Leonard and wife Joan moved to Payson in 2004 while in their 70’s and enjoyed the mountain air and peaceful environs, hiking the area together for many years, until Joan passed in 2017. Leonard is remembered as a kind and loving Dad, Brother, Uncle and Grandfather by his grieving family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.