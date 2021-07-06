Longtime Payson resident has gone to his final reward, May 20, 2021 at the ripe old age of 91. Leonard and wife Joan moved to Payson in 2004 while in their 70’s and enjoyed the mountain air and peaceful environs, hiking the area together for many years, until Joan passed in 2017. Leonard is remembered as a kind and loving Dad, Brother, Uncle and Grandfather by his grieving family.
