Lewona Athenia Quinn, 92, passed May 2nd, 2020 in Payson, Arizona. She was a bookkeeper at Petrolane Gas Co. before becoming a homemaker. She is survived by her son Jerry and her brother Vaughn Price. Per her request, there will be no services and she asks that you remember the “good times.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.