Lewona Athenia Quinn, 92, passed May 2nd, 2020 in Payson, Arizona. She was a bookkeeper at Petrolane Gas Co. before becoming a homemaker. She is survived by her son Jerry and her brother Vaughn Price. Per her request, there will be no services and she asks that you remember the “good times.”
