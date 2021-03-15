Our beloved Lucy was peacefully escorted into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 26th. Family remained by her side as she passed from life, through death, and finally into life eternal. She will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to have been blessed by her loving kindness.
A few fond memories shared by family members, may give you a glimpse of the amazing woman she was to everyone who knew her.
Marilyn: “Lucy was a loving Mother, and had a gentleness with an ability to make something beautiful out of very little. Her inner beauty sparkled to brighten our family gatherings. She blessed us beyond measure.”
Loretta: “I’d like to acknowledge how much Lucy loved her cats and dogs, and how much fun we had in Myrtle Beach, when we took turns pushing each other in the wheelchair we rented for the day, to help with all the walking.”
Bonnie: “If you met Lucy as a stranger, you would gain a friend for life. I also fondly recall our trip to the Grand Canyon, and how it will forever be etched in my mind.”
Debbie: “Lucy’s natural instinct, even as a toddler, to be a caregiver...whether it was to her younger sisters, husbands, children, or friends and neighbors, always amazed me. Even in her last few months, when she lost so many memories of her past, that motherly instinct was still there, evident as she lovingly cuddled her doll baby and stuffed animals. Our general consensus as sisters is that Lucy had such a beautiful smile, and no matter what was going on in her life, she was always so happy. She was such a strong woman, to have survived losing all three of her daughters...most people have trouble losing one child, I can’t imagine losing three! She was a loving mother, and a wonderful sister!”
Kathryne: “I always used to say that Lucy was so kind she could never hurt a flea. She once kept a tiny plate of water in the shower for the resident spider. Every day she made sure the spider had plenty of water to drink. Having our nails done together and following it up with an ice cream cone from McDonald’s was always a fun time together. Mom would often say with great enthusiasm, “Yahoo!!” during the good times. I can imagine her “Yahoo!” when she finally met Jesus face to face!”
Lauren: “I feel that everyone has already encompassed the wonderful things about Nana. I will always reflect back on the spontaneous road trip that she and I took to Santa Barbara to visit Cheree and Andy when I was 18. I had come out for a two week trip to Payson and, about 5 days in, we just decided to drive to the West Coast. We had so much fun on that trip and I got to know her not just as Nana but also as Lucy, who was a kind and complex woman. I will always treasure those memories.”
Auralisa: “To my sweet, funny and fun Grammy. I will miss all of our adventures and fun outings, Disney movies, shopping and Mexican food. Our practical jokes are definitely going down in history because they were that awesome! Your love and bright laugh will be forever forged in my heart.
Shane: “Grandma Lucy loved to laugh! She was always cracking jokes and not afraid to be her full self. I will always remember her kind heart and joyous spirit.”
Justin: “I was lucky enough and privileged to finally meet her after I met my birth mom, Kathryne, and biological brother Shane. When I first met her, I could tell she was a person who always enjoyed life.”
A private celebration of life with family is TBD.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society.
