Lillian Martin, 83 years old, went to be in the arms of our Lord and Savior on 11/16/2021. She was born on 04/07/1938 in Brown County, Indiana to Albert and Grace Gilham. She was one of nine children. She leaves behind four living sisters.
She graduated from Hayden High school in Hayden, Indiana. This is where she was a cheerleader and graduated with the class of 1956. She married her high school sweetheart who was on the basketball team. They then moved to Arizona to start their family. They had three children, Rodney Martin, Jeffrey Martin, and Connie Trueblood (Martin). They have three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She worked as an accountant for American Express for over 20 years. She loved to go bowling, gamble, play cards, and watch basketball (Phoenix Suns). She really loved all sports. She enjoys listening to music. She can also play the piano beautifully. She most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.
When she retired, they moved to a cozy cabin in Beaver Valley in Payson, Arizona where they lived for 28 years. They loved being by the east Verde River. She made many friends and touched so many hearts. She will be missed dearly by so many.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Martin (2014) and her best friend Daisy Dog (2021). She is the best Granny we could have ever asked for. May she fly high up in the sky like a bird with Jesus.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
