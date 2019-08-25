Linda Louise Allen passed away in her home Aug. 19, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.
Linda was born Oct. 17, 1947 in Oakland, Calif. and spent her young years enjoying the beaches of the central California coast. After managing a large medical practice she retired to Payson in 1995.
Linda was in love with all things outdoors, whether it was hunting with her husband, watching her daughter compete in rodeo, spending time on the tractor or traveling the world. Linda always looked forward to being in Texas during the spring and fall to help raise horses and grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Marv; daughter, Stephanie Maultsby; two grandchildren, Cannon and Ellie; stepsons, Scott Allen and Curtis Allen; four grandsons, Hunter, Morgan, Mitchell and Garrett; and two sisters Judy Miller and Pat Check.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Payson Time Out Shelter or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
