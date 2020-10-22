We pick the prettiest flower out of the ground, As god has chosen to pick the brightest, beautiful and amazing person to join him now.
Linda Lucille Greenhagen was born June 22, 1951 in Phoenix, Ariz. In life she worked as a nurse and even worked Hospice helping others to cross over. But her greatest accomplishment was being a wife, a mom, and a grandmother. She married her husband Bill in 1969 and that’s when they started making a family. She was an amazing mom, raising her 3 daughters. Being the super mom she is, she adopted her 5 grandchildren and was close to her other 2 grandchildren. Her kids were her life, raising them all into being little flowers.
After each child started their own path, her health was challenged with cancer and other health concerns which ultimately took her away from us on October 15, 2020.
She now watches over all of us from heaven.
She is survived in life by her husband Bill; her daughters Rochelle Riley, Lori Maxam and Melissa Greenhagen and their husbands; her 7 grandchildren Travis, Katrina, Bryan, Allison, Jacob, Danielle and Amilyn; her stepmom Irene Grady; her sister Terry Wich. And is preceded in death by her dad Daniel, her son Daniel and her birth mom Claudia.
On Saturday, Oct. 24th of 2020 we are having a celebration of life for Linda, all family are welcome.
