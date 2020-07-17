Linda Plunkett, age 70, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by one sister, and both parents. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, her sister, two sons and one granddaughter. She worked at the Casa Grande Middle School for 30 years. Upon retirement, Linda and Gary enjoyed a happy life in the beautiful Rim Country of Payson. She will be truly missed by those she left behind.
