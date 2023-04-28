Linda (“Sam”) Samson, 72, passed peacefully at her new home in Payson after a bold and courageous battle with cancer, her loving family at her side. She was strong, stubborn, immensely loving and a steadfast source of inspiration for those who were blessed to be part of her life. Joy followed her wherever she went and she would give and do anything to enrich anyone’s life, even many a stranger. Linda was the daughter and second child of Gene E. and Virginia (“Ginny”) Edith Samson and born in Omaha, Neb., on Aug. 9, 1950. She moved to Arizona at age 10 and lived in the state for much of her life — nearly all of it in Maricopa County. She worked at the Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court and the housing authorities of the City of Glendale and Maricopa County. She retired early to care for her ailing mother. She played competitive softball in several women’s, coed and senior leagues, traveling all over the western states, and was known for her selfless, “give-it-your-all” spirit and determination. Linda graduated from Cortez High School - where she lettered in tennis, served on the junior-varsity and varsity cheer squads, and was elected homecoming queen. She earned an associated degree from Glendale Community College. Linda is survived by her daughter, Sheri Warren and son-in-law, Roy Silva; grandsons, Caleb Warren and Zane Ockerman, and brother, Larry Samson. Celebration of Life services will be held on April 28, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at: Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria 85381; (623) 773-8600 Internment will take place at a future date. Remains will be placed at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Road, Phoenix 85027; (623) 434-7000
