Lisa Dawn Taylor, age 61, went to her final resting place on October 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Lisa was a renowned Accountant in Payson, AZ. She was born in Blythe, CA on February 25, 1959 to Janrose Parker; she was one of three children. When she was 3 years old she moved to Arizona and was raised at the Tonto Natural Bridge.
Lisa attended grade school in Pine/Strawberry and graduated from Payson High School in 1977. She later got her BS in Accountancy at NAU. In 1998 she opened Taylor Accounting & Tax. She built an amazing successful business that served the Rim Country for many years. One of her proudest moments was winning “Best Accountant” in the Rim Country for the last 10 years.
She is survived by her son Justin (Katy) Taylor, daughter Ashlee (Jimmy) Johns; six grandchildren Makiah, Mayzee, Kelten, Trevor, Taylor, and Madison; mother Janrose Parker; sister Tami Murdock; niece Cody (Tony) Kawczynski and their kids Dakota and Logan (who she considered her extra grandkids); along with many other nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Tonto Basin Elementary School in Tonto Basin. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Arizona Care Hospice for their exceptional care and service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Arizona Care Hospice, 12035 N. Saquaro Blvd., Ste. 101 Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
