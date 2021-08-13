We mourn the passing of Lissant (LR to all who knew him), son of Mary Thompson Forman, former Phoenix school teacher, who was born in Carlisle, KY. He called several states home until he joined the Army during World War Two, serving in Okinawa and the Occupation of Japan. Afterwards he joined his mother in Phoenix, AZ and attended Arizona State College, later Arizona State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Architectural Drafting. His first of two marriages was to Margaret Ann Forman, of Murphysboro Ill., with whom he had two children, Catherine Forman and Walker R. Forman. He later married Barbara Wood of Scottsdale, both wives now deceased. He worked for the Planning and Zoning Department of the City of Phoenix for 30 years, retiring in 1982. He had a lifelong love for the Christopher Creek area of the Tonto National Forest and built a home there and resided there on and off for over the past 50 years. He remained in that area until his recent death from natural causes, leaving his two surviving children.
In lieu of sending flowers it is requested that in honor of his memory, donations in his name be made to the Arizona Care Hospice Foundation, 12035 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
