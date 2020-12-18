Stoker, Lloyd A. 67, of Payson, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 11 with his children by his side. Lloyd loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping with his wife Kathy and her family, fishing and tubing the Salt River with his children Jeremi and Mandy, coaching his step-son, Eric’s Little League teams, and spending as much time as possible at the family cabin in Pine that he helped build with his father, “Bud” and brother-in-law, Ray. He loved celebrating “Cabin Christmas” and being surrounded by family and his dogs Jade and Sadie. He also loved bowling, darts, puzzles, and cutthroat games of Uno with his family. He enlisted in the Air Force shortly after graduating from Chandler High School and served his country for four years in Florida and Alaska before returning home to Arizona where he worked for Bashas’ as a mechanic prior to starting his own woodworking business. He retired from Prochem in Chandler after 20 years and relocated to Payson. Lloyd loved baseball and excelled as a pitcher in his youth, representing Ramstein AFB as the European Big League Champions in the Big-Little League World Series. He loved his Saint Louis Cardinals and Miami Dolphins but rooted for the home teams Diamondbacks and Cardinals, as well. A highlight of his life will always be having walked his daughter down the aisle this year. He will be missed greatly but remembered always by the family and friends he knows he will see again someday.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, George Stoker; sister Trenda Gomez; grandmother, Marjorie Fehlberg; brother-in-law, Larry Barker; and cousin, Julia Quin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy; his amazing mother, JoAnn; his grateful children, Jeremi Stoker (Krista); Mandy Snowberger (John); step-sons Jason DiMeglio, Eric DiMeglio (Chelsea); step-daughter Dawn DiMeglio (Tino); step-grandchildren Ella, Mia, Eric Jr, Alexander, Frankie, and Alex. He is also survived by his loving siblings; his sister, Seria Gardner (Blake); brother-in-law Ray Gomez, and sister Laura Ferguson (Roger); his aunt, Thyra Marcel (Charles); nieces and nephews, JoAnna Bragg (Josh), Tirscha Gomez, Dominic Gomez (Shannon); Levi Ferguson, Patrick Sandoval (Tiffany), Tiana Dopp (Josh), Aaron Sandoval (Brandy), Kahlia Ferguson, and Hunter Ferguson; his cousin Datra Quin (Paul).
A Celebration of Life will be held at his mother’s home in Chandler on Sunday, December 20th at noon. Please contact a family member for address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!