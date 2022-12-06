Lorne Cory

My Father-In-Law, Lorne Cory has passed. He left behind so many, as in His life, he cared for three sets of families: his adopted children Amber, Bob and Alyssa, children of his ex-wife Trudy. His son Colin, who he and Trudy raised as an only child with Lorne’s father, who lived with them and passed on in Colin’s late teen years. His most recent blessings, His Beautiful wife, Adela, and her daughter Adrianna, Christian, their son-in-love, and all His many grandchildren.

What do you say about a man who was there for you and your family, bringing encouragement and support during your difficult trials and triumphs? What do you say about someone who put his time and effort into our small town? He helped build up the new Casino and their hotel, was part of the Sheriff’s Posse and gave to support our town library and schools, among many other things. He wasn’t boastful, but quiet in how he served. His legacy leaves a mark on Payson, and he will be dearly missed.

