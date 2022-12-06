My Father-In-Law, Lorne Cory has passed. He left behind so many, as in His life, he cared for three sets of families: his adopted children Amber, Bob and Alyssa, children of his ex-wife Trudy. His son Colin, who he and Trudy raised as an only child with Lorne’s father, who lived with them and passed on in Colin’s late teen years. His most recent blessings, His Beautiful wife, Adela, and her daughter Adrianna, Christian, their son-in-love, and all His many grandchildren.
What do you say about a man who was there for you and your family, bringing encouragement and support during your difficult trials and triumphs? What do you say about someone who put his time and effort into our small town? He helped build up the new Casino and their hotel, was part of the Sheriff’s Posse and gave to support our town library and schools, among many other things. He wasn’t boastful, but quiet in how he served. His legacy leaves a mark on Payson, and he will be dearly missed.
Thank you for being a man who Loves with his heart, who gives without thought of return, and who provided for all who were brought into your life. You were a supportive Father, a Loving Husband, a wonderful Grandfather, and a Dear friend.
For those who want to celebrate his life with us, we will be hosting his ‘Celebration of Life Memorial’ on December 24th, his birthday, for one last HOORAH at the Casino. Please RSVP as seating is limited. Call Michelle Cory (Converti) at 719-659-1080.
A Huge Thank you to everyone who has been here for us, giving us so much Love and support during this time. The Amazing friends of old and new friends who brought Love and Comfort to Adela and Lorne. The Casino Staff, & Maryanne (Lorne’s Angel), who have given so much love and support. The Staff at Comfort INN, Hospice/Palliative Care, my dear friends the Higginbotham and Floyd family, Christina and her posse at Back to Basics and so many more. You have left a huge mark on us and brought us hope through this journey.
