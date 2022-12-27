Lorraine P. Stephens

Lorraine P. Stephens, 84, of Payson, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Lorraine was born on October 27, 1938, in Santa Rosa, California. She met and married Robert (Bob) Stephens in 1957 and they spent the next 65 years by each other’s side.

She led a full and wonderful life, always willing to try new things. She loved to travel. She and Bob enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii, often taking their grandson, Brandon, with them. She also loved taking trips with her sister, Nancy, and cousin, Fran. Those three ladies had many crazy adventures together. Although small in stature, she took pride in being a “tough old broad.”

