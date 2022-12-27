Lorraine P. Stephens, 84, of Payson, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Lorraine was born on October 27, 1938, in Santa Rosa, California. She met and married Robert (Bob) Stephens in 1957 and they spent the next 65 years by each other’s side.
She led a full and wonderful life, always willing to try new things. She loved to travel. She and Bob enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii, often taking their grandson, Brandon, with them. She also loved taking trips with her sister, Nancy, and cousin, Fran. Those three ladies had many crazy adventures together. Although small in stature, she took pride in being a “tough old broad.”
She will be best remembered by her friends and family for her love of Elvis Presley, chocolate, champagne, and going to the casino, for her always blingy jewelry and long fingernails and for treating everyone she met as family.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Bob, her daughter and son-in-law, Mona Stephens and James Robbins, and her grandson, Brandon Fletcher. Lorraine is also survived by her brother, Timothy Remesal. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Lily (Celeri) and Christopher Remesal, as well as her son, Bobby, her brother, Chris Remesal, and her sister, Nancy (Remesal) Pastorino. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who will all miss her caring nature, sense of humor, and use of colorful language.
Services will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 511 S. St. Phillips St., Payson, AZ, Saturday, December 31, 2022, rosary at 10:30 AM, funeral at 11:00 AM.
