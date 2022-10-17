Louise Davis Minton

Louise Davis Minton was born June 27, 1917 in Valley View, Texas to Gladys and John B. Wilmeth. She lived a long full life and was the last living member of her immediate family. As a small child her family moved to Plainview, Texas where she began her education. In the 1930’s her family moved to Amarillo, Texas where she completed her education and attended Amarillo Jr. College. In June, 1936 she married Melvin A. Davis in Amarillo and in 1940 they moved to Colorado, Springs, Colorado to open their first restaurant. Later that year they opened Melvin’s Restaurant in Pueblo, Colorado and were in the same location for 34 ½ years retiring in 1974. Melvin Davis passed away in 1976. In Pueblo she worked in the business and did Volunteer work with the Red Cross Grey Ladies at St. Mary Corwin Hospital for 20 years. She also was a charter member of the Assistance League, a member of PEO Chapter BT, Eastern Star #7, Ladies Consistory Club, Ruhamah Temple #71 of Daughters of the Nile, Rotary Ann’s and First Baptist Church. She also was active in many Bridge Clubs.

She married John R. Minton of La Jolla, California in January, 1981 and they resided in Scottsdale, Arizona. John was the manager of the Scottsdale Senior Softball Team and retired in 2002. They loved to travel and did with the Senior Softball teams all over the World on Goodwill tours to promote Senior Softball. John passed away in October, 2009. In Scottsdale Louise was a member of First Christian Church, Western Greeters, PEO Chapter BM and several Bridge Clubs.

