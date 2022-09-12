Lowell Horning, 94, passed away on September 7, 2022. Lowell was a retired banker and the Hospital Administrator of Payson’s Lewis R. Pyle Memorial Hospital. Lowell and his family enjoyed a summer home in Payson for some 30 years including the time he was a full-time Payson resident and Hospital Administrator. Lowell loved and cared for his family and many others, with a generous heart and warm hospitality. Lowell served and led in many community organizations including the United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts of America, YMCA, American Heart Association, Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, and others. Lowell and Lola were married for 67 years when Lola passed in 2020. He is survived by his daughter Diane Elmore, son Duane Horning, Duane’s wife Cathy, two sisters-in-law Pat Ryan and Phylis Lowe, six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Ezra International Ukraine Child Rescue, rescuing Ukrainian children who are abandoned or orphaned including many displaced by the war, at https://ezrain-ternational.netviews-hop.com/ucrdonate. In “Message” please write “In memory of Lowell Horning.”
Lowell’s memorial service will be September 15, 2022, 3:00 pm, at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, 4455 E. Lincoln Dr. Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!