On Saturday, August 14, 2021 Lucien Raymond LaBonté, loving husband and father, went to his heavenly home at the age of 86.
Lucien (Lou) was born on May 27, 1935 to Alonzo and Maria Couture LaBonté; the youngest of five children. On August 20, 1956 he married Beverly Ann Dancoes in Berlin, N.H. and moved to Glendale, Calif. in 1959, then Torrance, Calif. They raised two sons, Denis (Susan) and Claude (Debi) and one daughter, Sylvia, who passed away in 2000. Lou was a meat cutter and L.A. County Sheriff’s Reserve for 21 years, then ran a swimming pool service before retiring to Payson in December of 1994. He loved hunting, fishing, and collecting guns.
He was blessed with grandchildren Cole, Brandon, Chad, Aubrey, Renee, Rachel, Shannon, and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral or memorial service and any donations in his memory may be made to Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road, Payson, AZ 85541.
