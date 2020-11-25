Ludwig Lloyd Kaftan Jr., a wonderful Christian man and known Prayer Warrior, a Marine, a friend to many, and a father and special brother passed peacefully at home and into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 26th, 2020.
Lud led a colorful life, from growing up on the beaches of southern California where he was a lifeguard, to graduating from Harvard Military School, to attending Colorado State University where he was on the swim team to joining the Marine corps and eventually becoming a captain and serving in Vietnam. Lud was employed at Western Airlines and 3M.
In 1969, Lud was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and he spent the last 29 years of his life in a wheelchair. But that didn’t slow him down very much. He married Marian Bolerjack in 1987 and they lived in Silver Creek near Granby, Colorado. Lud enjoyed handicap skiing and continued this after they moved to Payson in 1987. Mountain Bible Church where they grew in the Lord and met countless wonderful friends, one of which (Butch and Kathy Klein) resulted in a very successful venture called Payson Supply Line which sent care packages to our troops abroad.
Lud was recently active in Gideons International. He was very proud of this organization and gained several more very special friends.
Lud was preceded in death by his wife, Marian, who passed in 2018, and by her daughter, his stepdaughter, Ann, in 2019. He is survived by his son, Ludwig Lloyd Kaftan III (Deana) and their 2 children, Chloe and Gracie of Portland, OR., his sister Lindalee Baumgarten (Eric) of Santa Barbara, CA., stepson, Benjamin Hammer and stepdaughter, Judy Hammer, and Ann’s son, Jacob Rouse, all from the Denver area.
A celebration of Lud’s life is scheduled for December 5th at Mountain Bible Church, 302 East Rancho Road in Payson. The time will be 10:30 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!