Luis Alfonso Muñoz, M.D.

Alfonso passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022 at his home in Payson after a three year, seven months and sixteen day battle with pancreatic cancer. His fighting spirit was evident in every step of his courageous journey.

He was born November 10, 1944 in Victoria, Chile to Arturo Segundo Muñoz and Clara Eliana Senn. He grew up in Chile, graduating from the Grange School class of 1963, where he excelled in academics as well as soccer and field hockey. He attended the University of Chile Medical School in Santiago, Chile from 1964 to 1970, followed by an internship at Barros Luco Truddeau Hospital in Santiago from 1970 to 1971 with general surgery training from 1971 to 1975 at San Pablo Hospital, Coquimbo, Chile. His cardiovascular surgery training began in Santiago, Chile and then he came to the United States to St. Joseph’s Hospital - Arizona Heart Institute, Phoenix, AZ in April of 1975 completing his fellowship in July 1977. He furthered his vascular surgery training at the Texas Heart Institute with Dr. Denton Cooley from July 1977 to February of 1978.

