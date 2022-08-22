Alfonso passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022 at his home in Payson after a three year, seven months and sixteen day battle with pancreatic cancer. His fighting spirit was evident in every step of his courageous journey.
He was born November 10, 1944 in Victoria, Chile to Arturo Segundo Muñoz and Clara Eliana Senn. He grew up in Chile, graduating from the Grange School class of 1963, where he excelled in academics as well as soccer and field hockey. He attended the University of Chile Medical School in Santiago, Chile from 1964 to 1970, followed by an internship at Barros Luco Truddeau Hospital in Santiago from 1970 to 1971 with general surgery training from 1971 to 1975 at San Pablo Hospital, Coquimbo, Chile. His cardiovascular surgery training began in Santiago, Chile and then he came to the United States to St. Joseph’s Hospital - Arizona Heart Institute, Phoenix, AZ in April of 1975 completing his fellowship in July 1977. He furthered his vascular surgery training at the Texas Heart Institute with Dr. Denton Cooley from July 1977 to February of 1978.
He came back to Arizona and received privileges at Lewis R. Pyle Hospital in Payson. But also opened a private surgical practice in Snowflake, Holbrook and Show Low where he served the community by performing everything from general surgery to delivering babies. In January of 1981 he moved permanently to Payson opening his private practice. He continued to practice in Payson until his retirement in December 2018, due to his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
During his career he held various positions including Chief of Staff at Payson Regional Medical Center, Chief of Surgery PRMC, Board of Directors PRMC, Chairman of Committee of Medical Education PRMC. Also he served as Gila County delegate to the Arizona Medical Association, Northeastern Director of ArMA, and Chairman of Medical Education Committee of ArMA, subcommittee of Medical Accreditation of ArMA and State Surveyor for Continued Medical Education, National Surveyor American Council for CME and President of Edward B. Dietrich Cardiovascular Society.
Giving back to his community was very important to him, he was one of the founding members of the nonprofit medical clinic for the underserved, the Payson Christian Clinic. More recently he provided fund-ing for the land and building for a homeless shelter in Payson.
Alfonso was passionate about soccer. He became a certified substitute teacher so that he could start the soccer program at Payson High School where he was a coach and funded the program for two years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed photography, playing guitar, hiking and bicycling. Alfonso rode many miles for charities.
Above all, spending time with family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his most treasured times. He truly enjoyed his big blended family.
Alfonso was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roberto. Surviving him are his wife Sue and six children: son, Pablo Muñoz of La Serna, Chile, son Alfonso Muñoz (Isabel) of Mesa, AZ, son Claudio Muñoz of Los Angeles, CA, son Jimmy Oestmann of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Dawne Ferrara (Chris) of Phoenix, AZ and son Felipe Muñoz of Astoria, NY; also his sixteen grandchildren: Valeria, Lucas, Vicente, Javiera, Tamara, Josefina of Chile, Facundo, Leon, Madison, Emmie, Chloe (John), Carsyn and Lincoln of Arizona, Nicolas of California, Ashani of New York, and Dillon (Jessica) of Connecticut; five great-grandchildren: Erik and Cullen of Connecticut and JJ, Camryn and Caisen of Payson, AZ; brother Jorge Muñoz (Carmen Luz) sister-in-law Angelica; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends.
He leaves us a legacy of his compassion, love, humility and giving spirit. And he leaves us behind four words that he lived by: See, Care, Pray, Act. In his life, he chose to see people in need and help them. He chose to care for all people with all of his heart. He chose to Pray to his Lord and Savior for all of mankind to be blessed by his hand, and most of all he would Act for those who were lost or in need of the strength of his giving hands!
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 17th 11:00 am at the Payson High School Auditorium, with a reception to follow at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Expedition Church, Payson, AZ, Payson Christian Clinic or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
