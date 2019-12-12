Lula Marion Walker passed away on December 6, 2019 at Rim Country Hospice surrounded by her family and friends. Lula was born on May 6, 1927 in Lake City, Minnesota to Albert and Clara Schmidt.
She was raised in Minnesota until 1976 when she and her first husband, Jack Collins (deceased) moved to Payson, Arizona. She worked at the Payson Golf Course, Payson Bowl, JB’s Restaurant and Swiss Village Lodge until her retirement in 1989. She became an active member of the Kingdom Hall where she was baptized in 1991. She married Charles Walker at the Kingdom Hall on October 21, 2001. Together Charlie and Lula enjoyed traveling and visiting family across the country.
Lula was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, two sons, Charles Collins
and John Collins.
She leaves behind one sister, Ruth Brink of Moose Lake, Minnesota, eight children, David (Betty) Lyons of Payson, AZ, Jim (Shirley) Lyons of Waukesha, WI, Steve (Fay) Lyons of Barnum, MN, Sharon (Karl) McCormick of Glendale, AZ, Connie (Robert) Gearhart of Payson, AZ, Terry (Ofelia) Walker of Colorado Springs, CO, Bari (Buzz) Elliott of Phoenix, AZ, Ron (Doris) Walker of Salisbury, NC, 24 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1616 North McLane in Payson on December 14, 2019 at 2:00.
