It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my precious baby girl Luna Alatriz, who was born silent into this world on Feb. 4, 2023. Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part.

Forever in our hearts, your mother Leticia Alatriz and your older brother Angel Alatriz.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.