Luna Alatriz (Feb. 4, 2023) Feb 20, 2023 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my precious baby girl Luna Alatriz, who was born silent into this world on Feb. 4, 2023. Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part.Forever in our hearts, your mother Leticia Alatriz and your older brother Angel Alatriz.A small memorial will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4:00 p.m. in Rumsey Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Psychology Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Winter storms beat back drought – but can’t fix water woes Prohibited pedestrian crossing ordinance approved Mental health series: Looking at behavior that makes society uncomfortable Senior Center looks to build new facility Star Valley water system needs $3 million in upgrades Latest Stories Storm expected to bring wind, snow this week Two arrested on drug charges Saturday Two-Sixty trailhead leads to treasure on the Highline Trail Awed and loving it Winter storms beat back drought – but can’t fix water woes Lawmakers move to block land sales to foreign governments Attorney General questions grocery merger Politics, misinformation haunt COVID vaccine triumphs Bill would force cities to remove homeless encampments States’ challenge to fed border policy pulled from Supreme Court calendar Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Path of destruction Please stand up for us Basketball Stop mass shootings Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments No excuse for criminal behavior ADOT truck damaged by aggressive motorist Kelly and Sinema deliver over $132M in major investments for Arizona Mental health survival tips for the holiday season Columnists Two Great Books May you NOT "live an interesting life" – Part 2 May you NOT ‘live an interesting life’ My first taste of military life – Part 6 My first taste of military life – Part 5 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Thank You SOLD ON RIM COUNTRY ERA Real Estate - Steve Cantrill Big O Tires Payson Flag Fund Community Wellness & Education Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Seeking RN for Senior Behavioral Health Unit Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Bobbi's – The Inside Story Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Sawmill Theatres Business Directory Chapman Auto Center Integricare 2x3 Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Humane Society of Central Arizona Grow Your Business Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE: Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Dr. Gear Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Best of the Rim 2017 - Who will win?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!