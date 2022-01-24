Love, laughter, and friendship make a garden grow!
Lurene June Mensch spent her life cultivating an abundance of friendships, flowers and vegetables wherever she lived, in her home state of Washington, her early years in California and Hawaii, and her later years in her beloved Arizona. Lurene planted her gardens and watched them grow and like her flowers, she brought rich and vibrant color to the lives she touched.
Lurene passed away peacefully at Suncoast Hospice in Saint Petersburg, FL, on January 10, 2022, just two weeks shy of her 84th birthday. She will be lovingly remembered by her two surviving sisters, Patti Murray and Fran Owens, her four children, Lara Jones, Greg Rathjen, Garry Mensch, Rebecca Kelly, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Lurene’s many friends and family will cherish the memories of neighborhood happy hours passed on back porches, fishing trips on Roosevelt Lake, and her famous Elk stew that welcomed overnight guests who were fortunate enough to experience her down-to-earth hospitality. Lurene was an avid reader and loved to sing (and occasionally yodel!) and would often reminisce of her days with the female barbershop harmony group the Sweet Adelines.
We can imagine she is now reunited with her cowboy Cal, enjoying a cold one at the Los Vaqueros or sharing a campfire somewhere in the Superstition mountains with Missy, Brandy, Sally, and Amigo snoozing peacefully at their feet.
A memorial for Lurene, Cal, and Amigo Mensch will be held at Roosevelt Lake in the fall of 2022.
