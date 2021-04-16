Lynda Marie Reinhardt passed away one day shy of her 72nd birthday, on April 27, 2020.
Lynda was born and lived most of her life in Phoenix, retiring to Payson in 2005. Lynda was predeceased by her mother and father, Otto and Lillian Reinhardt (Dennison); her brother John Reinhardt of San Diego; and her half-sister Betty Gray; and is survived by 4 half-nieces/nephews from Arizona and California. Lynda had a deep love of animals, both domesticated and wild. In addition to animals, Lynda loved to travel, and spend time with her Payson friends at the Mazatzal Casino.
Lynda’s wishes were to celebrate her life, which will occur at Noon – 2:00pm on Saturday, April 24th, 2021 at Rumsey Park, Gazebo #4. While Lynda loved wildflowers, if you wish to honor her memory with a contribution, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
