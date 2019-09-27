Lynn Larned passed away on the morning of September 21st, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. After 9 months of fighting he lost his battle with esophageal cancer. Lynn lived in Pine for 31 years with his wife Diane. Together they have 2 daughters, Brooke and Rachael, and twin granddaughters, Stella and Cameron.
While living in Pine, Lynn had a big impact on the community. He was a Captain paramedic at the Pine Strawberry Fire Department for 30 years before he retired last year. In the mid 90’s he flew as a flight medic with Medical Air Transport. He also held the secretary position with the union chapter of the local Gila County Firefighters Association and he volunteered with the firefighters to help out with all of the local events they put on in Pine. He spent many summers with the Wildland crews fighting fires wherever he was needed across the country. Lynn also taught a class at the local community college for students interested in pursuing a career in firefighting.
When he wasn’t working he was spending time with his family, playing poker with his friends, or golfing every chance he got. Lynn grew up in Phoenix and he leaves behind his sister, brother, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews as well. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Lynn was the kind of guy who could make you laugh without even trying. He was an amazing father who supported his girls through everything they did. He was always right there in the crowd cheering them on.
