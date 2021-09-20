Ellen Dudley went to be with the Lord on 03 Jul 2021. Born Martha Ellen Bauer, 28 Oct 1923, in Logansport, IN, she was the 7th of 9 children of Paul Conrad Bauer and Cora Rohm Bauer. The family moved around a lot with her father’s work, in IN and PA, before settling on a farm in Royersford, PA. There, she graduated from high school while working part time in the local Hixon’s Drug Store. During that time, she became interested in pharmacy, which led her to Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, graduating in pharmacy. She and husband, Jim Sutton, owned 2 pharmacies in Royersford, raised 7 children, were active in the United Church of Christ, and other community organizations, as well as being Royersford’s ‘first family’ in the 1960’s. In 1970 they moved to Payson, AZ, where they bought Payson Rexall Drug and, later, the Candlelight Restaurant. Ellen was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church for years, a Town Council member, Vice Mayor, CASA volunteer, and later an avid RV traveler, crossing the US several times.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, 3 husbands, Frank Spare, James Sutton and Ray Dudley, 2 children, Jonny Sutton and Robert Sutton, and 2 grandsons. She is survived by 3 sons, James Sutton, Jr (Debbie), Andrew Sutton, and Timothy Sutton (Deborah), 2 daughters, Lori Brandt (Mike) and Jo Olsson (Bob), 2 step-daughters, MaryLou Davis and Betty Krauss (Robert), 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
There will be a Celebration of Ellen’s Life on 02 Oct 2021 for family and friends to gather and share memories of Ellen. Please call Jo (928-951-4987), or Lori (602-818-7999) for further information.
