Mabe Corrinne Bennett, 73, left this earth unexpectedly and way too soon in our eyes, but the Lord was ready with open arms on February 21, 2022.
Mabe was born September 11, 1948 to Alfred Jr. & Verna Annala. She lived her childhood and school years in Parshall, North Dakota and graduated in 1966. She furthered her education post high school and graduated from Bernell’s Beauty School in Minot, ND the following year.
In 1968 she married and had two wonderful children – Kami and Jodi – that she was so proud of. She traveled to many places following her husband’s work and was a stay-at-home mom. Her favorite locations were Arizona and Pick City, ND.
If you knew Mabe even briefly, then you would quickly gather that she was the definition of “one of a kind”. Mabe truly had the “gift of gab” and left everyone and anyone laughing and curious to know more about her. Settling down in the small town of Pick City resulted in the entire town knowing her and knowing her well. Mabe loved the lake and spent many hours laying in the sun and enjoying the true beauty of Lake Sakakawea. When not on the lake, you would find her crocheting beautiful and articulate afghans and doilies for friends and family. She was invested and excited about Kami and Jodi’s sporting events, with basketball being the highlight. She never missed a game, and she was their number one fan. Everyone knew her as the cheerleader on the sideline for them and the team.
Later years she moved to Arizona - her second favorite place in the world. She loved the heat and stayed in the desert until her last day. During this time, she relicensed herself as a cosmetologist and worked hard to please many lovely ladies with gorgeous hairstyles that she was so talented to deliver. As always, her vibrant personality welcomed the community of Arizona in and resulted in her collecting more friends. Mabe was always an animal lover and loved and cared for her shih tzus like children; her dogs reciprocated their adoration for her and followed her everywhere she went.
You would always know Mabe by her spiked hair and headbands. But her distinct, kind, quirky, carefree and vibrant personality is what will leave everyone the most impacted and missing the most. Mabe was a unique, but passionate mother, sister, grandma and friend; if you had her trust, then she would defend you and love you to the end of her days. She is already missed and is certainly someone that can never be replaced.
We love you always and forever.
Survived by: daughter, Kami Lipelt of Bismarck, ND; son, Jodi Ell of Pick City, ND; grandchildren, Kelsie Roesler (Kyle), Skylar Lipelt (Danielle), Madison Ell, Megan Ell; siblings Mike Annala (Connie), Nel Collins, Johnny Annala (Linda); and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents, brother, Bennie, son-in-law, R.P. and daughter-in-law, Marnell.
