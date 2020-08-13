They called her “Manch” in high school. She was the star pitcher on the varsity softball team in Baldwin, NY.
Madeline grew up on the waters of Long Island, boating, crabbing, and fishing. Her parents were successful restaurant owners and Madeline learned every aspect of the business. With her personality and wit, she was a natural born bartender, later becoming a Black-Jack dealer.
They called her “Mad-Dawg” in Payson. She lived there for over 30 years and opened two restaurants using her new nick name. Madeline also worked at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino for quite a few years where she developed close friendships with her co-workers.
Madeline spent as much time as possible on her pontoon, enjoying beautiful Lake Roosevelt with her other boating buddies.
Madeline leaves behind two sisters and one brother: Barbara, Pamela, and Peter along with one niece, and three nephews: Alaina, Philip, Pete and Wade. She will be sorely missed by her “Payson Family” friends.
She loved her two sweet puppy dogs: Ditto and Teddy, who have since found new homes.
Madeline died peacefully.
She and her beloved Jo are at the lake, together again.
Madeline had dimples when she smiled.
