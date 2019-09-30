Marcia Dalessandro

Marcia Dalessandro passed on Sept. 19, leaving behind 2 sons, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. We are having a celebration of life on Oct. 12, at the LDS Church in Christopher Creek starting 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Payson Senior Center.

