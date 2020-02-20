Margaret Elizabeth Skinner (Chatwell, Bishop, Polk), 100, of Payson, passed away Jan. 3, 2020 in Ennis, Texas.
Margaret was born in Weatherford, Texas on Sept. 8, 1919 to William and Willie Chatwell. She was the oldest of five children.
At the age of 17, Margaret married Bart Berry Bishop on Nov. 18, 1936. Within a year they moved to Arizona, finally making Globe their home. Together they had five children: Joan Berry, Diane Cherry, Carolyn Elizabeth, Reva Lou and Joel Bart. She also had five stepdaughters. She was widowed at the very young age of 31.
Margaret married William Ewert Gladstone “Butch” Polk in the late 1950s. Together they had one child, Wilma Lorraine Polk, affectionately known as Potsie.
In 1971 Margaret married Stuart Alexander Skinner. They were married for 35 years. They enjoyed riding horses, dancing, camping, fishing and traveling. She and Stuart never missed their Friday night fish dinner. Margaret was a very active part of the Payson community. She was a Payson Rodeo Queen attendant in 1966 and an avid equestrian. She was a member of the Payson Horseman’s Association, and was known for riding side saddle in the parades. She would sew the many beautiful costumes that she would wear in those events. She also participated in county fairs submitting many of the amazing things she would make, almost always winning a ribbon. Anyone who knew Margaret can tell you she was strong willed and determined.
There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do. She was a wonderful role model of an independent woman. If you ask any of her family, they will tell you she loved her horses ... almost more than she did people. She spent many summers running around in her little white moccasins while teaching her grandkids about horses. She let it be known, if they got kicked or stepped on, she didn’t have time to take anyone to the hospital. While at her home, you could always expect cornbread and beans and root beer floats for dessert.
Margaret was preceded in death by her three husbands: Bart Berry Bishop, William Ewert Gladstone “Butch” Polk, and Stuart Alexander Skinner; two daughters: Joan Bishop and Carolyn Howell-Toot; and great-granddaughter Jessica Polk.
She is survived by her daughters Diane (Skip) Hollis of Mesa, Ariz., Reva Thomas of Ennis, Texas, Wilma “Potsie” Polk of Ennis, Texas, and son Joel (Brenda) Bishop of Payson. She has 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
She has left a wonderful legacy of people who love and adore her. She will forever be known as our “feisty” grandma. She is so loved and will be forever missed.
