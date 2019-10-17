Margaret Ellen Kilgore, 90, surrounded by her loving family, went to be with the Lord Jesus on October 8th, 2019. Margaret was born to Harold and Neta Whitten on December 19th, 1928 in Tempe, Arizona. She grew up in Southern Arizona and married Leonard Kilgore on July 7th, 1948 after a whirl-wind 3 week romance. Their years of marriage were filled with children, church and business ventures that took them all over Arizona, including Sedona, the Navajo Reservation, the Blue River in eastern Arizona, Scottsdale, and finally to Payson, Arizona. Margaret and Leonard’s time owning a trading post on the Navajo Reservation was certainly one that allowed her to put her talents to best use as she worked creatively with Navajo weavers, Native American jewelers, carvers, potters, and basket makers to provide opportunities for them to market their art. She also was dedicated to educating travelers from around the world by introducing them to the incredible art of Southwestern Native American artists and promoting the value of their work. When she opened up the Margaret Kilgore Gallery in Scottsdale, many Native American artists followed her there to continue the relationship. Margaret accepted the invitation to be on the Arizona Governor’s Archaeology Advisory Commission to further preserve native culture. At their Blue River Ranch near Alpine, she loved to cook, can, and freeze their garden vegetables and was a wonderful hostess, having many family gatherings there over the years. So many childhood memories for the grandchildren were made there that they are impossible to mention. Her legendary wit, sense of humor, one-liners and facial expressions will continue in all of our minds and hearts for generations.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Leonard; her brothers, Harold and Richard Whitten, sister, Winifred Henry and grandson, Joshua. She is survived by her six children; Linda Kilgore Bernard (Nick), of Paradise Valley; Ernest Kilgore, Gila Bend; Becky Sopeland (Mark), of Payson; Marquetta MacLean (Doug) of Surprise; Kelly Chilcott (Bruce) of Mancos, Colorado, and Nathan Kilgore (Mary) of Page. Margaret and Leonard had 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and one great, great granddaughter. She was loved, admired, and enjoyed by all of them.
A memorial service will be held on October 19th, 2019, 11 a.m., at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord, Payson, Arizona. Donations in lieu of flowers would be graciously received at the Living Hope Center, a pregnancy crisis center, 1901 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901. The family also wishes to thank all the staff at Ordinary Lifestyles in Payson and Dr. Judith Hunt for their extraordinary loving care of Margaret during the past year.
