Peggy Phillips passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 23, 2021. Peggy was born to USAF Lt. Colonel Burnell Charles Heywood and Margaret McCaffrey Heywood in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 18, 1947. She married her husband, Bill Phillips, nearly forty years ago. In 2009, Peggy and Bill moved to Payson to enjoy their retirement.
Peggy was the “hub” of the Heywood and Phillips families. Family gatherings revolved around her presence. She wanted for nothing beyond her family’s presence. Also, she absolutely loved the connections she made with her new friends in Payson. Peggy was the epitome of unquestionable kindness, acceptance, and absolute charity without conditions or expectation of return. Her charity and kindness was always on full display every fourth of July as she made meals for first responders working the fireworks at the park. She spent months before planning for it with her sister, Judy Heywood.
Peggy is survived by her husband Bill Phillips (of Payson); three daughters, Joni Varga (Michael), Megan Phillips (Colby) and Kristina Macal (Michael); sisters Judy Heywood and Eileen Heywood (Patricia); brothers William Heywood and John Heywood (Kirsten); grandchildren Gage Phillips, Parker Macal, and Olivia Macal; niece Sophie Heywood; nephews Michael Heywood and Alex Heywood.
A remembrance has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 15, 2021 at Messinger’s Funeral Home in Payson. The family respectfully requests CDC protocols be followed and that unvaccinated individuals please have a test prior to the event and wear masks during the event.
