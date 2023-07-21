With great sadness we share the passing of Maria O. Young on February 23, 2023 in Payson, AZ. at age 90. She was born in Globe, AZ on November 6, 1932 to Alfonso B. and Viviana Cabral. Maria was a 1951 graduate of Globe High School. She worked most of her life as a banker within different bank branches like First National Bank in Globe, AZ and Citibank in Holbrook, AZ. In 1989, she finally decided that it was time to retire and enjoy life with things she loved. Maria loved the outdoors (fishing-camping) for many years she camped and fished at Roosevelt Lake. She enjoys country music, dance, playing the harmonica, and guitar. She traveled a lot with her beloved husband and friends. Maria loved spending time with her loved ones and friends. She enjoyed their company, endless laughter, and deep conversations. She was wise and faithful; celebrating life everyday. Maria was preceded in death by her brothers (Alfonso and Richard Cabral), father (Alfonso Cabral), mother (Viviana Cabral), sister (Julieta Cabral-Cisterna), husband (Buddy Leroy Young), and nephew (Claude A. Phillips). She is survived by her niece Christyne Cisterna of Phoenix, AZ. As well as her cousin Maria Bibiana Nevarez of Holbrook, AZ. She is also survived by her step-children; Connie L. Rossow, Randy L. Young, William T. Young, and step-grandchildren. The loss of this beautiful, kind, loving woman is very painful, she will be greatly missed by all who know her. There will be no celebration of life which was her final wish.
