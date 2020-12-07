Marie Louise Litch

Marie Louise Litch, 100, of Payson, Arizona passed away November 15, 2020 after a heart attack. Marie was born on August 16, 1920 in Salinas, California. As a child she had tuberculosis and was placed in a sanitorium for some time. She recovered and got to go home. Marie had 1 brother and 4 sisters. She attended Catholic schools in her youth. During WWII, she helped build bombers. Marie is predeceased by her ex-husband and father of her children, Gene Curtis Litch. She also lost her oldest son James McCloud of Payson, Arizona. She is survived by Judi Litch of Surprise, AZ, Gary Litch and Jeff Litch of Payson, AZ. Marie will be cremated and her ashes spread over Monterey Bay at a later date. Messinger Mortuary of Payson, AZ is in charge of her arrangements.

