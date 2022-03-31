Marilyn Elizabeth Ippolito, affectionately known as “Mom” to just about everyone who knew her, whether biologically related or not, passed away on March 24th, 2022. She was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, on October 16, 1932, led a very full life, and died at age 89, in Payson, Arizona.
Marilyn Ippolito was married to Richard Albert Ippolito for 60 years, and together they raised nine children: Richard, Joseph, Laura, Jean, Anthony, William, Christopher, Nicholas, and Rena. Richard passed away in 2013, but all of their children remain, as well as 19 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and an another one on the way. “Mom” Ippolito recognized and acknowledged all of the special characteristics and talents of her offspring. Although she was first and foremost “Mom” to all who loved her, she was always a scholar at heart; she studied at Arizona State University fairly late in life, receiving a Bachelor’s, and then a Master’s degree in English Literature in 1990. After graduating with her Master’s, she worked for America West Airlines in Customer Relations, before retiring. As a couple, Marilyn and Richard traveled the world, exploring and discovering Europe and Asia, but always returned to Arizona, which was and is their home. We will miss them both.
Services for Marilyn will be held at Holy Nativity Catholic Church at 1414 N. Easy St., Payson, Arizona, on April 9th, at 3:00 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!