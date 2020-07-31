Marilyn (Foley) Heron passed unexpectedly, surrounded by family, on 7/13/20.
Marilyn was born October 1, 1946 in Houston, Texas and grew up in upstate New York to Greg and Evelyn Foley. She matriculated at SMU and Stanford University.
She enjoyed a career in Payson as a Physician’s Assistant in family practice to many families in Payson. For many years she was involved in the Payson Rodeo and Sheriff Posse performing several search and rescue by horseback. She was actively involved in the church community that she loved.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Greg and Evelyn Foley, and former husbands, Richard Quattelbaum and Charles Heron (former mayor of Star Valley).
She is survived by daughter Kim Good and son Rick Heron; step-children Malea Heron Herrin, Laurie Heron Seaver, and John Heron; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly knew her as “Mimi”; and dear friend Tillman Noles.
A memorial service will be held at First Payson Church of the Nazarene on Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.
