Marilynn Matlock Walker was born March 9, 1947 in Phoenix, Arizona to Jean and Walter Matlock. She went to be with our Lord on July 2, 2022 in Payson, Arizona. She is now living in Heaven with Stephen, her best friend and husband, and her parents. She leaves behind her brothers, Steve Matlock and Bruce Matlock, as well as five nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.

Marilynn lived a very productive and adventurous life in the USA and in London during her working years. Her persistence took her from a key punch operator on the ground floor at American Express to the Board of Directors for Visa International – the first woman and the first American to hold that position. She took the city bus daily from Glendale to Tempe to meet her challenge of earning a college degree, finally graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in computer science and engineering. Her early days at AmEx started her Computer Science advancement. She was a part of the first ATM platform team, developing a machine that dispensed Travelers Checks in airports. That experience led to an offer from Visa International to work on international banking standards across Europe’s various languages and currencies and the opportunity to launch Europe’s ATM systems.

