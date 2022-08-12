Marilynn Matlock Walker was born March 9, 1947 in Phoenix, Arizona to Jean and Walter Matlock. She went to be with our Lord on July 2, 2022 in Payson, Arizona. She is now living in Heaven with Stephen, her best friend and husband, and her parents. She leaves behind her brothers, Steve Matlock and Bruce Matlock, as well as five nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Marilynn lived a very productive and adventurous life in the USA and in London during her working years. Her persistence took her from a key punch operator on the ground floor at American Express to the Board of Directors for Visa International – the first woman and the first American to hold that position. She took the city bus daily from Glendale to Tempe to meet her challenge of earning a college degree, finally graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in computer science and engineering. Her early days at AmEx started her Computer Science advancement. She was a part of the first ATM platform team, developing a machine that dispensed Travelers Checks in airports. That experience led to an offer from Visa International to work on international banking standards across Europe’s various languages and currencies and the opportunity to launch Europe’s ATM systems.
Her career afforded her the opportunity to travel the world on the Orient Express and the Concorde. She loved to travel and was always looking for the next adventure – old world castles in Portugal, Nepal and the Himalayas, or a safari in South Africa. Marilynn lived in Knightsbridge, London around the corner from Harrod’s, where she shopped for her unique European delicacies. As an expatriate in London, she solidified a wonderful relationship with Stephen Walker, a fellow American who shared her interests in travel and computers. Yes, it was a match made in heaven! They were married in London, retired at 51 years old and moved back to the USA.
Early retirement presented Marilynn with the time and chance to explore the creative world of arts and crafts. Together, Marilynn and Stephen mastered stained glass and mosaics and while he focused on woodworking, she became a welder on her own. According to Marilynn, her quirky masterpieces came about because she was “just an old hippie.”
Marilynn set a high standard for her family to follow. She was a loving and encouraging sibling to her younger brothers and their wives, nieces and nephews. A worldly executive and traveler, she always remembered her roots - upon returning to Phoenix to visit family, her first request was for Mom’s baloney sandwiches.
Love for family and friends, her dogs Jake, Toby, Lexi and Jack, travel and arts and crafts were her passions when she passed away in Payson, Arizona, not far from where she grew up.
Marilynn, thank you for your example of living life to the max. We will remember your laughter and smile, your generosity and loyalty. RIP
