The family of Marion Dusty Wright sadly announces his passing on January 21, 2020 at the age of 88 at the home of his son while surrounded by family. He will forever remain in the hearts of his bride of 64 years, Sally; his three wonderful children, Kyle Yockey, Kelly Adamson and Kody Wright; five beloved grandchildren (Matthew Yockey, Trent Yockey, Trey Yockey, Beau Adamson, Riley Adamson); as well as numerous other family members and friends.
Dusty was born on August 4, 1931 in the small town of Scottsdale, AZ. He served in the Navy for 4 years before moving on to IBM where he worked for 29 years before retiring. In 1994, he and Sally moved to their beloved spread in Christopher Creek which they have called home ever since.
Dusty was an avid softball player even in his last years and was a Senior Olympian sprinter who ran in the first National Senior Olympics in St. Louis in 1987.
A Celebration of his amazing life will be at the home of Mark and Kyle Yockey on Saturday, February 29th at 4:00 p.m.
