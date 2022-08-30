On July 2, 1943, a star was born in California where the earth joins the seas; the breath of life spoke and Marla Fay Bell was the name given. She joined her big brother “Little” Don, her mother Verona, and her father Mike in their household, where she began her journey as a Child of God.
Living her youth in New Mexico, she brought her warmth and light to Arizona becoming a mother to her son Steve as Marla Fay Mann and later mothering her daughter Stacey as Marla Fay Graham. It was here in Arizona that Marla would spend her life, brightening the lives of countless people with each passing day and night.
Marla overcame many challenges as a single mother, though truthfully, she never was a “single” mother as she never lost her faith in God. She became involved with AA to help those living in darkness after she herself was saved by Christ in her darkest days. Marla was known for her strength and resilience and gave all glory and thanks to God.
In 1991 and 1993, Marla became a grandmother to Joshua and Christopher. Shortly after, she would bring her warmth and light to the cool mountains of Payson, Arizona. It was here that she earned the title of “Grand” mother and would spend the remainder of her days.
Marla had a knack for seeing beauty and value in what others didn’t; deemed the “Yard Sale Queen” by the local paper, she’d brighten her home with knick-knacks and treasures she’d find from her weekend excursions. She was a proud member of Expedition Church, being a part of it from its genesis.
The morning of August 17, 2022, is the morning Marla was called to be with God. She was predeceased by her parents, Verona and Mike, as well as many close friends and family. She rejoices in Heaven before her brother, children, grandchildren, and innumerable friends and family. She is deeply missed and will be lovingly remembered. A good and faithful servant, she shall live forevermore as a star of the sea.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Messinger Payson Funeral Home at 901 S. Westerly Rd. in Payson on September 9, 2022 from 1 PM – 4 PM.
