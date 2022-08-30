Marla Fay Graham

On July 2, 1943, a star was born in California where the earth joins the seas; the breath of life spoke and Marla Fay Bell was the name given. She joined her big brother “Little” Don, her mother Verona, and her father Mike in their household, where she began her journey as a Child of God.

Living her youth in New Mexico, she brought her warmth and light to Arizona becoming a mother to her son Steve as Marla Fay Mann and later mothering her daughter Stacey as Marla Fay Graham. It was here in Arizona that Marla would spend her life, brightening the lives of countless people with each passing day and night.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.