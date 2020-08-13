Marvin, 89, passed peacefully into our Lord’s hands July 5, 2020. He was born Jan. 11, 1931 in Salt Lake City, UT. He served in the US Navy.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Rachel. He is survived by his second wife Gail; his children Darlene Brumbaugh, Marsha Starrick, Nancy Horn (Tim) and Jim Isbell (Jennifer); six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He will live forever in our hearts.
