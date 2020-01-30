“Maran” (Cresswell) Mynard, born Jan. 17, 1945 at Long Beach, CA, passed away after a long illness on Jan. 24, 2020.
She grew up in Patagonia and Show Low, AZ, and graduated from Snowflake High School in 1963. She attended the University of Arizona and Arizona State, graduating from the Medical College of Georgia in 1971 with a degree in Medical Illustration. She did medical art at the Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix until 1977.
She twice married Charles Randall (Randy) Mynard of Los Alamos, NM, where she lived from 1992 to 2010 until moving to Payson. They married briefly in 1979 and, after 12 years apart, again in 1992, the last for 26 years. Though chronic illness prevented having children, she was dedicated to her husband, extended family, and her many friends.
Maran loved to travel and visited 46 states, including Hawaii and Alaska, as well as Europe.
Having met her husband while returning from a total solar eclipse, they flew around the world in 2006 to see another, and in 2017 saw the Great American Eclipse. She loved art, photography, music (especially the Beatles), history, gardening, and knitting.
She is survived by her husband and by sister Margaret Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rede and Hope Cresswell; her brother Joseph Cresswell and by half-brothers Clarence and Monty Reynolds. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m.
