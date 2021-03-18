On Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021, our beloved mother, Mary Ann Grubbs left this earth to join our Lord and her heavenly family after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She died at the age of 86 and lived with her daughter Lisa and son-in-law Gregg for the past six years of her life.
Mary is the youngest child of an Italian family from South Bend, Indiana, the Eufemi’s. She has been a member of the Payson community for 50 years after moving here with her own family in 1971. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked hard all of her life as evidenced by her devotion to all she cared for and her 37-year long career as a server at the Beeline Cafe. At times, her life was difficult and full of concerns however Mary always had a smile and would carry on, always cheerful and pleasant to all she met.
She is predeceased by her husband, Michael of 61 years and her grandsons David, Nicholas, and Nathaniel. She is survived by her 5 treasured sons and 1 beloved daughter; Marc (Diane), Michael (Tami), Lisa (Gregg), Patrick, Jon Nick (Brad), and Christopher along with 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A special thank-you to grandson James Mackaman for helping care for his grandmother in the last weeks of her life.
Due to the pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Philip’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25th. A graveside Committal service is planned following at 12:00 p.m. at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery. All are welcome to attend this open-air event.
