Mary Ann was born in Globe, Arizona on February 10, 1936 to Thomas and Jessie Dingman Green. Mary Ann was the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Doreatha Smith, brother Voliner Albert Poole; and grandson, Daniel Michael Heil. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Adam Heil; and three children, Joseph Michael Heil (Janette), Kay Heil Franklin (Douglas) and Thomas Richard Heil; seven grandchildren, Derrick Adam, Tamara, Katie, Joseph Matthew, Elise, Maximilian and Sean; nine great-grandchildren, Aliya, Talon, Tanner, Evey, Tayla, Haven, Sebastian, Lucas and Joseph Denver.
Mary Ann was a life-long resident of Mesa and Pine, Arizona. She spent the remaining years of her life in Scio, Oregon. She attended Mesa High School. Mary Ann married the love of her life, Joseph Adam Heil, on July 28, 1953 in Mesa, Arizona. They shared 67 years together raising their children and building a life together “Brick by brick”. She was a homemaker and is remembered for her many talents such as cooking, “You haven’t had a cinnamon roll until you tried Mary Ann’s”. She could sew any pattern and bring a smile to your face with her paintings. Mary Ann was a devoted Christian and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed attending church and loved singing and playing the piano. Her final days were spent surrounded by family.
Mary Ann’s favorite quote is an Irish Blessing: “May the road rise up to meet you, May the Wind be always at your back, May the sun-shine warm upon your face, And the rains fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.”
In loving Memory of our Beautiful Mother and Grandmother Mary Ann Heil, we will dearly miss you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!