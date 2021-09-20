Longtime Payson resident, Mary Eileen Rogers, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 7, 2021.
Mary came to Payson as a baby in 1925 and saw many changes happen to the once small town.
She worked on the ranch and built 55 gallon barrels for supplies during World War 2. She belonged to the Payson Women’s Club and helped to raise money for building the hospital then served the community for the next 45 years as a nurse in the new facility. She was a real estate agent for Bishop Realty and was an avid genealogy worker her whole life.
Mary had lifetime hobbies and lifetime friendships. She was devoted to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and prepared her life to be reunited with her Father in Heaven and the children that went before her.
She was preceded in death by her baby girl, Evdokia Luella Bishop, Monroe Edward Bishop, Alva John Bishop and William (Bill) Henry Bishop.
Her grandson Tobias Ian Bishop and great-grandson Jesse James Bishop went before her.
She is survived by her daughter, Rose Mary Bishop and son, Larry Vaughn Pier, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed and always loved.
Graveside services to be held October 1st at 1:00 at Pioneer Cemetery.
