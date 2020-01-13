Mary F. Dixon died 1/8/2020 as the result of a brain aneurysm suffered December 15, 2019. Mary was born in Oxford, England where her father was stationed on September 17, 1953. As her father was moved from one base to another in different European countries Mary learned to speak German, French and Spanish. She had four great attributes: She was enterprising always having money in her pocket, great at math, she was able to read people quickly and her great sense of humor which enabled her to make friends quickly. As an elementary student in Spain she would go to the local market and buy candy and resell it in the American school she attended. She met her husband in Karlsruhe, Germany where he was selling cars to US Servicemen at the PX compound. Across from his office was a class VI store (liquor store) and he saw this skinny young woman enter and come out of the store with a bag of 5 -6 bottles of whiskey almost everyday. He asked the sales clerk in the liquor store who the young girl was. The next time she went into the store she came storming back out with hands on hips and asked this new guy what was he doing asking about her. It turns out she was buying whiskey to sell on the black market to the locals and her friend the cashier never punched her ration card. After calming down and learning that he was not a law enforcement officer she agreed to go out with him. That turned out to be quite an experience also. The hairstyle for girls at the time was a beehive and Mary had a big wig she wore and used hair stay to keep it in place. On the first date he took her to a nice restaurant and then parked afterward. He put his arm around her and felt something really hard like a brick – it was her hair or her wig. He took his hand and knocked on the beehive and she got mad as hell. He told her not to move quickly because if she hit him with that brick he might get a black eye. They were married two months later 1972 in Karlsruhe, Germany and soon after returned to the USA to start a career. After working a couple of years in Michigan she and her husband moved to Naples, Florida where she worked for the largest furniture store in the area – Robb and Stuckey. She started at the bottom and quickly became so knowledgeable everyone went to her to solve their problems. She became a sales rep, then a buyer going to Europe and Asia on buying trips, and then special assistant to the President. Mary always liked to tell about one of the owners (Herbie) who would take Mary out onto to the floor with a sales rep and point to a piece of furniture and Mary would tell him the name of the item, who made it, the SKU number and the retail and wholesale price. He would laugh and brag about Mary’s ability and won many bets with the sales reps because of her knowledge. After about 20 years of working at Robb and Stuckey both she and her husband quit their jobs and bought a rundown farmhouse in Ocala, Florida and remodeled it. That started a chain reaction where she and her husband bought and sold houses in Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Arkansas, California, Utah, Nevada and Arizona. It was a lot of work but a lot of fun and many good experiences. She also opened a small gift shop in Mt. Dora, Florida, then a furniture store in Mesquite, Nevada and then a tobacco store in Payson, Arizona (Smoke This).
After selling the tobacco store Mary wanted to just have fun and do a little traveling. She did both. She was a daily fixture at the local Casino and had many friends there. She went there not for the gambling but to joke and laugh and just have a good time. She cherished those times. She will be greatly missed by so many in Arizona and Germany. Her sense of humor was top notch and it affected so many. We know she will be putting smiles on those she meets in her next life. Everyone wishes her the best and says a prayer for her. God bless her.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frand and Karola Hampton and one brother Pete Hampton. She leaves a daughter Lori Strahan and a granddaughter Christina Strahan of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She also leaves a sister Laura Hampton in Ft. Myers, Fl and a brother Egon Hampton in Vallejo, California and her husband Don Dixon in Payson, Az.
