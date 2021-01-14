Flo Moeur passed away December 14, 2020 in Payson, Arizona from complications after a short bout of Covid-19. She died peacefully with a picture of her beloved husband and her rosary in her hands. She knew many family and friends were praying for her to beat this wretched virus, but in the end she was tired and ready.
An Arizona native, Flo lived most of her life in Douglas, Arizona, moving to Sierra Vista in 1983 and then splitting her time in Phoenix and Payson from 2002 until her death. In Douglas, she was an active volunteer in various charitable causes and was supportive as a parent leader for her children’s many activities including scouts, sports, student government and social clubs. She kept her spirit of giving back throughout her life and was involved in the Optimist Club of Payson, PEO in multiple cities and as a volunteer at each Catholic parish where she lived. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing at every chance. An alumnus of the University of Arizona, Flo was a dedicated Wildcat fan and never missed a chance to cheer on her Cats in person or on TV.
Flo was a beloved mother and a loyal friend to everyone she met. Her love of her children and family extended to a broad group of friends who she considered family of the heart. She is preceded in death by her husband Sid C. Moeur, and her son John Franklin Moeur. Her surviving children include, Pat Heizer (Don), Kelly Moeur (Sheila), Barbi Wingle (Bob), grandchildren, Lyndsey Reeves (Tom), Megan Mesches (Ben), Whitney Semrau (Ryan), Tim Moeur, Molly Moeur, Michael Wingle and great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Nora, and Katelyn. We will all miss her smile, her laughter and her love for us.
Services will be private due to the ongoing pandemic and our concern for family and friends. We will hold a celebration of life for Flo in the summer or fall when it is safe to congregate. For those wishing to do something in memory of Flo, the family suggests the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Payson, Arizona.
