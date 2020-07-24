Mrs. Mary Jane Amon was a beautiful soul filled with the love of Jesus which she spread to all those that she met. Whether you were family, a friend or a stranger she always had time for a smile and a kind word. She had many jobs but the one she cherished most was being able to share all that God had taught her while she was on this Earth. A temporary home, she called it, and now there is peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven at last. She was born to Bill and Dorny Johnson in Portland, Oregon July 13, 1958. She is survived by her husband Maico Amon, her daughter Candee Kaminski, her son Adam Hassler, her grandchildren Lorenzo Chavez, Aryana Koerschner, Kaden Hassler, Malachi Hassler, Ezra Hassler, Iris Kaminski, Juniper Kaminski and Rose Kaminski and her great-grandchild, Kaleb Koerschner, her four siblings, Shirley Johnson, David Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Dorothy O’Very, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her beloved church family.
She valued being able to serve others and had a passion for Jesus, family, music, language and art. As a teenager, she worked in the church office, she played in a jazz band, she took many courses on music and art, she worked for years at the phone company, she volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, she sang in the church choir and she spent the last years of her life working the church office serving those in her church family with a heart full of commitment and love. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, go on picnics, play sports and games and read the Bible. Her talents were many, including writing poetry, playing the guitar and piano, and singing to her hearts content. She will be missed by so many and left a great legacy of her faith, her strength and her love.
Viewing will be held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd, Payson, Arizona 84451 on Friday, July 24th from 3 to 5 pm.
Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel Payson, 1103 N. Beeline Hwy, Payson, Arizona 85541 on Saturday, July 25th at 1 pm.
